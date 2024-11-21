 Adani US Indictment: Moody's Says Charges Against Company Leadership 'Credit Negative' For The Group
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani US Indictment: Moody's Says Charges Against Company Leadership 'Credit Negative' For The Group

Adani US Indictment: Moody's Says Charges Against Company Leadership 'Credit Negative' For The Group

In their statement, the rating agency said, "The indictment of Adani Group's chairman and other senior officials on bribery charges is credit negative for the group’s companies.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

The Adani fiasco has reached new levels in no time. Recently, a US Federal Court indicted Adani Group chairman and seven others in a bribery case.

US Indicts Gautam Adani

As per US prosecutors, the Adani group promised a bribe of USD 250 million, or around Rs 2,100 crore, to Indian officials to obtain a lucrative contract for its Adani Green Energy.

By these actions, the court has accused Adani of misleading US investors and global institutions.

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Begins, Check Here
Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Begins, Check Here
Tibetan Environmentalist Karma Samdrup Released After 15 Years, Faces Political Restrictions
Tibetan Environmentalist Karma Samdrup Released After 15 Years, Faces Political Restrictions
Arjun Kapoor Dedicates His New 'Rab Rakha' Tattoo To Mother Mona Shourie: 'Feels Like She's Watching Over Me'
Arjun Kapoor Dedicates His New 'Rab Rakha' Tattoo To Mother Mona Shourie: 'Feels Like She's Watching Over Me'
Tourism Australia Launches Advertising Campaign Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Tourism Australia Launches Advertising Campaign Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

This development is much more serious in nature, unlike the previous Hindenburg revelations, whose intent has always been under the scanner.

Read Also
Adani Energy Shares Flatlines On NSE; Hits 20% Lower Circuit After SEC, FBI & US Justice Department...
article-image

Moody's Rating on Adani

Now, globally renowned American rating agency Moody's has issued a statement in the matter.

As per Moody's this new development, and the charges against Gautam Adani are credit negative for the conglomerate’s companies.

In their statement, the rating agency said, "The indictment of Adani Group's chairman and other senior officials on bribery charges is credit negative for the group’s companies.

Our main focus when assessing Adani Group is on the ability of the group’s companies to access capital to meet their liquidity requirements and on its governance practices."

As a result of these developments, shares of Adani Group companies listed on the Indian equity markets have tumbled, with many of the company shares crashing and hitting the lower circuit.

Read Also
Ambuja Cement & ACC Shares Crumbles More Than 17% On NSE After Gautam Adani Accused For ₹2,110...
article-image

Adani Group Shares In Decline

Adani Group's flagship Adani Enterprises also saw its shares hit the lower circuit, with a colossal decline of 20.01 per cent or Rs 564.55.

This has taken the overall value of the shares to Rs 2,256.95. The company at the centre of these developments, Adani Green Energy shares, dropped by a mammoth 18.21 per cent or Rs 257.30. This took the overall value of the company shares to Rs 1,155.40 per share.

In response to this, Adani Group has aborted its Rs 5,000 crore 'dollar bonds, saying it does not intend to proceed further with it. Apart from that, the group is yet to release a detailed statement in the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Gautam Adani In ₹2,110 Crore Bribe Case For 'Defrauding...

US Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Gautam Adani In ₹2,110 Crore Bribe Case For 'Defrauding...

Adani Relinquishes ₹5,000 Crore 'Dollar Bonds' After US Indicts Company Leadership

Adani Relinquishes ₹5,000 Crore 'Dollar Bonds' After US Indicts Company Leadership

Zomato's Chief Of Staff: Deepinder Goyal Receives Over 10,000 Applications For Abstruse Post

Zomato's Chief Of Staff: Deepinder Goyal Receives Over 10,000 Applications For Abstruse Post

Adani Green Energy Halts $600 Million Bond Sale As Shares Plunge 18% Amid US Bribery Allegations...

Adani Green Energy Halts $600 Million Bond Sale As Shares Plunge 18% Amid US Bribery Allegations...

Adani US Indictment: Moody's Says Charges Against Company Leadership 'Credit Negative' For The Group...

Adani US Indictment: Moody's Says Charges Against Company Leadership 'Credit Negative' For The Group...