Adani Total forays into electric mobility infrastructure; launches first EV charging station in Ahmedabad

Adani Total Gas Ltd, a joint venture of Adani group and French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, has forayed into the electric mobility infrastructure sector by launching its first EV charging station in Ahmedabad.

The charging station is located at ATGL's CNG station at Maninagar in Ahmedabad, the company said in a statement.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station ''will enable quick turnaround time for EV owners with best-in-class fast charging technology and convenient use digital platforms,'' it said.

ATGL is India's largest private CNG and piped cooking gas distributor.

''The commencement of EV business with setting up the first charging station in Ahmedabad is yet another milestone for Adani Total Gas to provide choice of newer green fuel to the larger consumer base in India while timely ceasing an emerging business opportunity aligned to our vision to offer sustainable fuelling solutions on across all major cities and towns in India,'' said Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas (ATGL).

The company aims to expand its network by setting up 1,500 EV charging stations across the country, and has kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond 1,500 EVCS, based on the demand generation and momentum building of the EV ecosystem in the country.

The company said it has the strategic fit to venture into electric mobility and capture a significant share of the rapidly growing EV market.

ATGL also draws its strength from the Adani Group's inherent capacity to generate renewable power, and can further leverage group level synergies for sourcing green power.

The global experience of TotalEnergies SE in the EV infrastructure space is another factor that adds competitive edge to ATGL's vision as it eyes market leadership in the space, ATGL said.

The firm has the authorisation to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens in 19 geographical areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:06 PM IST