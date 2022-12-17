Adani to develop data centers through subsidiary established in collaboration with EdgeConnex

As per an exchange filing, Adani Enterprises has incorporated a new subsidiary called DC Development Noida Two Limited, through its joint venture AdaniConnex with data centre firm EdgeConnex.
Launched with an initial paid up share capital of Rs 1,00,000 each, the firm will build, maintain and operate data centers for IT enabled services, as well as cloud services.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)