e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani to develop data centers through subsidiary established in collaboration with EdgeConnex

Adani to develop data centers through subsidiary established in collaboration with EdgeConnex

The firm will build, maintain and operate data centers for IT enabled services, as well as cloud services.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

As per an exchange filing, Adani Enterprises has incorporated a new subsidiary called DC Development Noida Two Limited, through its joint venture AdaniConnex with data centre firm EdgeConnex.

Launched with an initial paid up share capital of Rs 1,00,000 each, the firm will build, maintain and operate data centers for IT enabled services, as well as cloud services.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Is it Good to Take a Loan Against Property in IndusInd Bank?

Is it Good to Take a Loan Against Property in IndusInd Bank?

GST Council meet begins; decriminalisation of offences, curbing tax evasion in pan masala, gutkha...

GST Council meet begins; decriminalisation of offences, curbing tax evasion in pan masala, gutkha...

Adani to develop data centers through subsidiary established in collaboration with EdgeConnex

Adani to develop data centers through subsidiary established in collaboration with EdgeConnex

Larsen & Toubro sells stake in infra development arm for Rs 2,723 cr

Larsen & Toubro sells stake in infra development arm for Rs 2,723 cr

Dr Reddy's inks purchase pact for its assets in Netherlands

Dr Reddy's inks purchase pact for its assets in Netherlands