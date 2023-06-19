Adani Stocks Plunge By 1-2% Except Adani Transmission | Image: Wikipedia

All of Adani groups stocks were in the red today except for Adani Transmission after Adani Enterprises signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Star Enterprises-owned Trainman on Friday. The shares of Adani Enterprises on Monday at 12:45 pm IST were at Rs 2,455, down by 2.18 per cent.

The stocks of Adani Enterprises have jumped 26 per cent in the last month after it saw a drop of 40 per cent in the last six months.

Adani Power was only marginally lower at 0.4 per cent at Rs 265.35 and Adani Wilmar was at Rs 418.05, down by 0.3 per cent. However, both the shares bounced back after 12:00 pm IST.

Adani Green Energy shares fell to Rs 967.6, down by 0.92 per cent and Adani Total Gas shares were down by 1 per cent at Rs 664.45. Even the shares of Ambuja Cements, NDTV and ACC were down by 1.31 per cent, 1.53 per cent and 1.22 per cent respectively.

Adani Transmission gains 1%

On the other hand Adani Transmission shares gained 1 per cent after reports indicated that it would achieve financial closure of Rs 1,700 crore raised for its Mumbai transmission line project by July-end. This financing is being provided by nine global banks through an international construction facility.

But despite today's fall, Adani Group shares have been stable in the last few weeks after it saw a sharp drop due to the release of Hindenburg Report in January this year. The US-based short seller in its report had accused Gautam Adani and his family of fraud and stock manipulation.