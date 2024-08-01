Adani Ports & SEZ Jump Over 2% On Dalal Street After Q1 Earnings

Adani Ports | Image: Adani Ports (Representative)

Adani ports and sez (special economic zone) zoomed more than 2 per cent on the Indian bourses after posting strong Q1 FY25 results. The stock opened at Rs 1,569 per share on Dalal Street today. The share touched a day-high price Rs 1,604.95 in the opening hour of D-Street today. The Adani ports and SEZ recorded life-time high price of Rs. 1,621.40 on June 3, 2024.

Q1 FY25 Financials

Net Profit Q1 FY25

According to the company's exchange filing, Adani Ports and Sez recorded a net profit of Rs 3,107.23 crore, which is a 46.6 per cent increase in Q1 FY25 compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year, which stood at Rs 2,119.38 crore.

Q1 FY25 Revenue

In comparison to Rs 6,247.6 crore during the same period last year, the port operator's operating revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was Rs 6,956 crore, an increase of 11 per cent.

Total volume

109 MMT (million metric tonnes) was the total volume handled at ADSEZ in 1Q FY25, up 7.6 per cent from the same period the previous year and unchanged from quarter to quarter. The disruption at the Gangavaram Port cost the company 5.7 MMT (million metric tonnes) of cargo volume.

Earning from divestment

Adani Ports recorded a gain of Rs. 603.27 crore in the profit and loss statement during the quarter after selling off a 49 percent equity stake in Adani Ennore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, for consideration of Rs. 248.54 crore.

we reported record profits. Our Q1 cargo volume would have been at 114.7 MMT (million metric tonnes), a 13 per cent increase, but for the brief disruption in Gangavaram Port, which has since been fully restored," stated Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ, in a statement.

