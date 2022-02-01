Adani Ports Q3 net profit falls to Rs 1,478.76 cr in December quarter

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) posted a 6.20 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,478.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company said that the total consolidated income increased to Rs 4,422.73 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 4,274.79 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 2,738.86 crore compared to Rs 2,258.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

