Adani-Hindenburg Case: SC defers further hearing to August

The Supreme Court (SC) defers further hearing in Adani-Hindenburg case to August.

While hearing the case, the Chief Justice of India(CJI) asked about the status of the investigation. SC says need to see Sebi reply and it adds that the investigation must be concluded by August 15.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday filed a 41 page affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Adani-Hindenburg case and placed on record the recommendations from the expert committee and petitioners.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for SEBI, told the top court they had on Monday filed their "constructive response" on the suggestions made by the expert committee in its report filed in the court.

"What is the status of the investigation?" asked a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra.

Mehta said the apex court had in May granted SEBI time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and the investigation in the matter is going on.

It said the matter will be taken up for hearing immediately after conclusion of hearing on some other pleas that are listed before a constitution bench, which is scheduled to commence the hearing from Wednesday.