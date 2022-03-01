Adani Group to acquire minority stake in Quint's digital business news venture: Report

Quint Digital Media Limited said on Tuesday that it has entered into a binding term sheet with the Adani Group via its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Media Ventures, according to media reports.

Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited said, "Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media," according to Exchange4Media.

The proposed transaction with the Adani Group is only for QBM, which is a digital business news platform, and not in relation to other digital media or media tech properties owned by Quint Digital viz. The Quint,Quintype Technologies, thenewsminute and Youthkiawaaz, the report said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:35 PM IST