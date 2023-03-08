e-Paper Get App
Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Transmission have been trading in green despite Sensex and Nifty fell close to 0.5 per cent.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Adani Group shares surge as group prepays Rs 7,347 cr loans | File

Adani Group shares surged on Wednesday after the company said it has prepaid share-backed financing of Rs 7,374 crore ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025 and it also plans to prepay all such remaining loans by the end of this month. Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Transmission have been trading in green despite Sensex and Nifty fell close to 0.5 per cent.

Adani shares in Green

Adani Enterprise which was one of the top Nifty 50 gainers went up by over 2 per cent, whereas Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose by over a per cent on the BSE. Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy hit upper circuit level of 5 per cent each.

Adani Group prepays loans worth Rs 7,374

With the release of the said Rs 7,374 crore the promoters of the Adani Ports are expected to release 155 million shares representing 11.8 per cent of the promoters holdings, whereas Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares worth 4 per cent of promoters holdings. Adani Transmissions and Adani Green Energy are expected to release 36 million shares worth 4.5 per cent holding and 11 million shares worth 1.2 per cent holding respectively.

This comes after SB Adani Family Trust last week sold Rs 15,446 crore worth stakes in four firms of Adani group to US-based GQG Partners. Adding to some relief for the company, Adani Enterprises after a long month is now out from NSE's short-term additional surveillance measure.

The shares of Adani Group have seen alot of movement in red and green since January 24 when US-based short-seller Hindenburg released its report.

