Adani Group receives assurance for financial support from 3 Japanese Bank: Report | Image: Wikipedia

The Adani Group has secured assurance on financial backing from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Financial Group- Japanese banks reported The Financial Express on Monday citing sources.

These three Japanese banks that are not lenders to the group currently will issue fresh loans to the Adani Group for new projects and refinance the group's existing high-cost debt, stated the report. The Adani Group that has been in trouble since the release of the Hindenburg report that accused the group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, secured the assurances through investor roadshows that were carried out across Asia and Europe as a means to regain trust.

According to the report by the Financial Express that quotes sources close to the development, Adani Group's existing lenders like Standard Chartered and Barclays have also "reaffirmed" their confidence in the group's operations. Additionally the report also added that all banks have pledged support to refinance bonds worth $4 billion that are maturing in the financial year 2023-24 and 2025-26, and also the group's existing and new debt.

Even GQG Partners, the conglomerate's existing investor, is expected to continue investing in the group's companies. GQG Partners have invested Rs 15,446 crore in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Total Gas.

Adani Group's expansion plan

The companies that are under the Gautam Adani-led group require cash flows as the company has plans to expand with large-scale infrastructure and utility space projects that includes the expansion of the cement business. The group is also in talks to raise approximately $800 million for new green energy projects.

During the road show the Adani Group informed investors that it will see growth in the infrastructure, cement and FMCG businesses.

Adani Group's debt

The Gautam Adani-led group's debt as of March 31, 2023 was at Rs 2.27 trillion that includes 39 per cent bonds, 29 per cent loan from international banks and 32 per cent loans from Indian banks and NBFCs. The gross value of the company's assets was at Rs 3.91 trillion.