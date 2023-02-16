Adani Group clarifies that media reports on Grant Thornton hiring for auditing a rumour | Image: Wikipedia

Adani Group said in an exchange filing today "We would like to clarify that the said news item appears to be a market rumour and hence it would be inappropriate on our part to comment on it."

"We wish to confirm that we have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations, 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges," the Group added.

