Adani Enterprises signs concession agreement with AAI for 3 airports

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said that it has signed the concession agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operating and developing the Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the concession period is 50 years from the commercial operation date.

"Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited, Adani Guwahati International Airport and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company have signed the concession agreement on January 19, 2021 with Airports Authority of India for the operations, management and development of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports respectively," it said.

The announcement has boosted the shares of the company on Tuesday. At 1.53 p.m., is shares on the BSE were Rs 525.20, higher by Rs 17.95 or 3.54 per cent from its previous close.