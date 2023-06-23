Adani Enterprises Shares Slip 9% Over Regulatory Scrutiny in US | File

The shares of Adani Group fell on Friday after Bloomberg reported that the company was facing regulatory scrutiny in the US over its response to the Hindenburg report earlier this year.

Adani Enterprises shares fell close to 9 per cent, Adani Transmission 7.9 per cent, Adani Power 5.1 per cent and Adani Port and Special Economic Zone fell 4.9 per cent. The ten listed companies have lost close to Rs 52,000 crore in cumulative market capitalization on Friday making it the biggest market capitalization erosion in over four months.

According to the report by Bloomberg the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York, had sent inquiries to large US stakeholders in the company over its response to the allegations raised by the short-seller in January this year. Hindenburg's report had also attracted a probe from US Securities and Exchange Commission over representation made to American shareholders.

In addition to the recent report by Bloomberg, Deloitte had also recently raised concern over certain suspicious transactions by Adani Ports.

Adani stock rollercoaster ride

Adani stocks since the beginning of the year have gone through various ups and downs. Since the Hindenburg report alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate the shares have not been stable. Though they staged a recovery in March when US boutique investment first GQG Partners announced an investment of Rs 15,446 crore in Adani Group.

Sebi in May had drawn a blank in the investigation whereas a Supreme Court-appointed panel said that the ongoing pursuit of the case would be a journey without a destination.