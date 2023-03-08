Adani Enterprises back on NSE's surveillance list along with 2 other group stocks

Here's how Adani slowing down can have impact on India | File

A Rs 15,000 crore stake sale to GQG may have provided Adani Group some respite from the allegations made in the Hindenburg report, but volatility around its stocks persists. Following the removal of Ambuja Cement and Adani Ports from the NSE's additional surveillance list, Adani Enterprises also exited the mechanism on Tuesday March 7, 2023. But the flagship stock will once again be placed on short-term additional surveillance by NSE from Thursday March 9, 2023.

Back on the watchlist

This time Adani Enterprises will be joined by Adani Power and FMCG arm Adani Wilmar, despite rallying for six straight days. On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises jumped another 3 per cent, while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar gained 5 per cent each. The massive surge after a complete turnaround, has come as suddenly as the crash that was triggered by the Hindenburg Research report.

Sudden movements from green to red and back

As a Supreme Court panel gas been tasked with probing the Hindenburg report and the stock market volatility triggered by it, Adani stocks are cruising through green territory after being in red for a month. The month following the fiasco also saw some Adani stocks being stripped of free float status in the market. The sudden crash and surge of Adani stocks may have prompted the short term monitoring by the NSE.