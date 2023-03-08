e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Enterprises back on NSE's surveillance list along with 2 other group stocks

Adani Enterprises back on NSE's surveillance list along with 2 other group stocks

The massive surge after a complete turnaround, has come as suddenly as the crash that was triggered by the Hindenburg Research report.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Here's how Adani slowing down can have impact on India | File

A Rs 15,000 crore stake sale to GQG may have provided Adani Group some respite from the allegations made in the Hindenburg report, but volatility around its stocks persists. Following the removal of Ambuja Cement and Adani Ports from the NSE's additional surveillance list, Adani Enterprises also exited the mechanism on Tuesday March 7, 2023. But the flagship stock will once again be placed on short-term additional surveillance by NSE from Thursday March 9, 2023.

Read Also
NSE removes Adani Enterprises from surveillance after bounce back following investment
article-image

Back on the watchlist

This time Adani Enterprises will be joined by Adani Power and FMCG arm Adani Wilmar, despite rallying for six straight days. On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises jumped another 3 per cent, while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar gained 5 per cent each. The massive surge after a complete turnaround, has come as suddenly as the crash that was triggered by the Hindenburg Research report.

Read Also
Adani reportedly repays another $500 million loan to bolster investor confidence
article-image

Sudden movements from green to red and back

As a Supreme Court panel gas been tasked with probing the Hindenburg report and the stock market volatility triggered by it, Adani stocks are cruising through green territory after being in red for a month. The month following the fiasco also saw some Adani stocks being stripped of free float status in the market. The sudden crash and surge of Adani stocks may have prompted the short term monitoring by the NSE.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Enterprises back on NSE's surveillance list along with 2 other group stocks

Adani Enterprises back on NSE's surveillance list along with 2 other group stocks

Tesla's steering wheel falls off while driving, US agency initiates probe

Tesla's steering wheel falls off while driving, US agency initiates probe

Explained: How inverted bond yield curves indicate the beginning of recession

Explained: How inverted bond yield curves indicate the beginning of recession

SBI issues bonds worth Rs 3,700 crore with 8.25% coupon rate

SBI issues bonds worth Rs 3,700 crore with 8.25% coupon rate

Axis Bank announces of allotment of 1,33,297 shares for stock options exercised

Axis Bank announces of allotment of 1,33,297 shares for stock options exercised