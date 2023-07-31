Adani Energy Solutions Reports A 19% YoY Increase In Revenue In Q1FY24 | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (“AESL”), a transmission and distribution company in India and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, on Monday announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2023, through an exchange filing.

Financial Highlights Q1FY24 (YoY):

Consolidated Revenue increased by 19 per cent to Rs 3,622 Crore on account of incremental revenue from newly commissioned lines, partial commissioning of a few elements, and an increase in energy consumption in the Mumbai Distribution business

Consolidated operational EBITDA grew by 3 per cent to Rs 1,254 Cr

EBITDA at Rs 1,378 Cr grew by 4 per cent

PBT of Rs. 343 Cr was 70 per cent higher YoY

PAT ended 8 per cent higher at Rs 182 Cr

Consolidated cash profit of Rs 649 Cr during the quarter was 11 per cent lower YoY due to the one-time tax impact of Rs. 65 Cr on dividend from its subsidiary AEML and additional cash outgo of Rs. 20 Cr for hedging cost on moving to CCS from option contracts. Dividend income from the subsidiary is eliminated at the consolidated level.

The increase in distribution revenue is on account of higher unit sold and the recovery of the past period regulatory gap of Rs 183 Cr, included in the regulatory deferral balances.

Operational Highlights Q1FY24:

Transmission Business

Transmission system availability was 99.77 per cent

Added 550 ckms to the operational network, with the total network at 19,778 ckms Distribution Business (AEML)

Maintained supply reliability at 99.9 per cent (ASAI)

Energy demand (units sold) is up 7.6 per cent YoY to 2,754 million units.

Distribution losses were 4.85 per cent. The loss was lower than usual due to seasonality.

E-payment as a % of total collection was 78.5 per cent in Q1FY24 vs. 74.7 per cent last year, driven by the digital adoption push.

Smart Metering Business

Received LOA for three smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh totaling 2.7 million smart metres with a contract value of Rs. 37 billion during the quarter

The total smart metering under-construction pipeline stands at 4.6 million smart metres, consisting of five projects with a contract value of Rs. 58 billion.

Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., said, "AESL is constantly evolving and is already a significant player in the T&D sector. AESL’s growth trajectory remains firm despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India. AESL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality, and business excellence with high governance standards. The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practising a culture of safety is integral to our pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all our stakeholders."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)