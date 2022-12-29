Adani addresses concerns about NDTV's independence, says Laxman Rekha will separate editorial and management

One of the most talked about acquisitions of the past year, apart from Elon Musk's dramatic takeover of Twitter, was the Gautam Adani-NDTV saga. All eyes were on Adani's bid for the NDTV, because of the former's perceived proximity to India's ruling government, and the latter's criticism of the state. With increasing corporate ownership of the media and India tumbling on the press freedom index, the impact of the deal on media's autonomy is being closely watched.

Wants to strike a balance

Before completing the acquisition, Adani had claimed that his intention was to turn NDTV into a global media organisation. He also maintained that news organisations get to criticise the government but also need to praise the positive steps taken by regimes. Now that Adani has wrestled full control of NDTV from the Roys, marking popular anchor Ravish Kumar's exit, he has made it clear that management won't interfere in the way news is reported at the channel.

Assurances about credibility and freedom

The billionaire made this assertion during an interview with India Today, and described the demarcation between editorial and management as a Laxman Rekha. Stating that NDTV will be credible and independent, Adani also urged viewers to give the new management some time before interpreting his words and giving their verdict.

An unexpected turn of events

NDTV was caught offguard by Adani's open offer to take over the channel, when the billionaire acquired Mukesh Ambani-linked VCPL. Through a Rs 400 crore loan picked up from VCPL by NDTV promoters Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani was able to make a move for gaining control of the channel.