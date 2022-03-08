Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu invests in Seed round of SustainKart

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her debut in Bollywood with Family Man-2, has invested in SustainKart, e-commerce marketplace for sustainable products. Her investment is a part of SustainKart Seed round.

SustainKart will use the Seed round fund towards marketing for customer acquisition and enable offline retail stores for a unique in-store customer experience.

Ruth Prabhu takes a keen interest in brands and products that are nature-friendly and promote sustainability. In the past, she has invested in brands focused on sustainability.

“I believe that the choice of Indian consumers has been slowly gravitating towards more conscious and nature-friendly products. Many reputed consumer brands have been launching their sustainable range of products, more so after the pandemic. I am happy to back the idea of Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt in creating a community like ecosystem for the conscious buyers with SustainKart”, Ruth Prabhu said.

“We are planning to develop several strategic celebrity partnerships for SustainKart's House of Brands as well to attract capital investment to grow the private labels vertical. With Samantha aiding our purpose towards achieving sustainability goals, we will be able to position ourselves in global markets'', said Kanthi Dutt, CEO and Founder, SustainKart.

The company also announced the launch of its first retail franchise model. Clean and green products aggregator, SustainKart, has marked several milestones since its launch in January 2021. This includes raising a pre-Seed round, launching a private label, and acquiring two D2C brands. The brand offers an array of sustainable & eco-friendly products ranging from fashion to decor, beauty and wellness, furnishings to gifting, nutrition and snacks, kids care, pet care, etc, it said in a press statement.

Talking about SustainKart offline retail franchise model launch, Shilpa Reddy, Co-founder, SustainKart, added, “We are scheduling SustainKart’s first offline store launch in April. We have started partnering with enthusiastic entrepreneurs who believe in sustainability to launch our franchise experience stores across India. We aim to launch 30 stores in the first year and a total of 100 stores in two years from now”.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:03 AM IST