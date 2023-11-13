Actor R. Madhavan Praises Income Tax Department's Swift And Transparent Refund Process | Photo Via Instagram.

Actor R Madhavan took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to share his positive experience with the income tax process.

In a post on X, he shared, "The income tax refund for our company was received within 3 weeks after filing of return for AY 2023-24. The speed and promptness is simply unheard of ..The efficiency and transparency of the income tax department is unbelievable. Totally impressed and flabbergasted. "

Madhavan, expressed astonishment as his company received the income tax refund just three weeks after filing for the assessment year 2023-24.

