 Actor R. Madhavan Praises Income Tax Department's Swift And Transparent Refund Process
Madhavan, expressed astonishment as his company received the income tax refund just three weeks after filing for the assessment year 2023-24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Actor R. Madhavan Praises Income Tax Department's Swift And Transparent Refund Process | Photo Via Instagram.

Actor R Madhavan took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to share his positive experience with the income tax process.

In a post on X, he shared, "The income tax refund for our company was received within 3 weeks after filing of return for AY 2023-24. The speed and promptness is simply unheard of ..The efficiency and transparency of the income tax department is unbelievable. Totally impressed and flabbergasted. "

