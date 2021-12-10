Achieve your financial goals safely with attractive FD interest rates

Goal-based investing is a strategy that prioritises financial targets over maximising your portfolio’s rate of return. The usual norm with market-linked investments is relatively straightforward – the higher the risk you take on, the greater your returns could be. However, this approach does not work when you have an upcoming goal on the cards, such as a wedding, where you cannot afford to lose your capital to market volatility. Short and medium-term goal-based investments call for stable instruments, and the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is an asset that you can use to grow your wealth with ease. It offers attractive FD interest rates, up to 7.05%, and a high degree of security.

Learn more about how you can meet your financial goals with the Bajaj Finance FD.

Meet your medium-term goals with a rate of up to 7.05%

Medium-term goals include financial targets you need to achieve in the next 2-5 years. Bajaj Finance offers investors high FD rates you can earn at a rate of up to 6.80%. If you are a senior citizen, you get an interest rate benefit of up to 0.25%, which takes your FD rate to 7.05%.

Consider that you want to purchase a flat in the next five years and make a sizeable down payment. Instead of parking your funds in a savings account, you can grow them securely at a better rate with an FD. Here’s how.

So, for instance, you can grow your wealth by Rs. 3.89-4.05 lakh over five years with a deposit of Rs.10 lakh.

To grow your wealth even more rapidly, you can invest an additional sum in market-linked instruments if you can take on the risk. In all cases, be aware of the tax implications on your returns when you do your calculations. Other medium-term goals you may have on the horizon include buying a car, taking a sabbatical, and financing your child’s higher education.

Address short-term goals with a safe instrument

Short-term goals include financial targets that you need to meet in 0-2 years. For instance, you may want to set up an emergency fund immediately. For such a need, you may not be able to tolerate fluctuating, let alone negative returns. The Bajaj Finance FD enjoys ICRA’s MAAA rating and CRISIL’s FAAA rating. These stability ratings are the highest in their respective categories and point to default-free returns.

Here’s how you can secure funds for a rainy day.

By locking in at the currently attractive FD interest rates, you can finance other goals such as travel, home improvement, rent, and personal goods as well. Forecast your earnings with the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:06 PM IST