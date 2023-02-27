e-Paper Get App
ACC develops temperature-controlled concrete named 'Coolcrete'

The Peerless Hospital in Kolkata is now using coolcrete to upgrade its current infrastructure

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
ACC Ltd today announced that the company has formulated a temperature-controlled concrete named 'Coolcrete', via an exchange filling.

The cement manufacturer claims that coolcrete lowers the danger of thermal cracking by preventing the interior temperature of the concrete from increasing above the designated limits.

"Our innovative products are developed keeping in my mind the unique needs of our customers...We have always strived to produce superior quality products for our customers to cater to their varied requirements and help them build sustainable structures." Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer of the cement business at the company said.

About Coolcrete

The product also ensures the reduction of drying shrinkage and concrete bleeding making structures durable compared to conventional concrete structures due to fewer internal cracks and better resistance to water and chloride ingress.

ACC is the cement and building materials' company of Adani Cement and part of the Adani Group.

Shares of the company were down 2.3% at ₹1,689.65 on NSE at 14:40 IST.

