ACC Commences Clinker Production at Ametha Plant in Madhya Pradesh | Image: ACC (Representative)

ACC Limited, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, on Thursday announced the commencement of commercial production of Clinker at its new cutting-edge Ametha Cement Plant, located at Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Ametha Integrated Cement Plant has a clinker capacity of 3.3 MTPA and a cement capacity of 1 MTPA. This greenfield integrated project will help in lowest cost production of clinker and cement, which will enhance ACC’s overall portfolio to 37 MTPA and aid in the overall improvement in profitability and market share of the Company.

As per the regulatory filing, Ametha plant's strategic location in Madhya Pradesh offers a logistical advantage, which will enhance ACC's ability to cater to critical markets efficiently. This ESG compliant plant will exemplify ACC's commitment to environmental responsibility with 16.3 MW of WHRS capacity and up to 15 percent of AFR potential.

ACC Limited shares

The share of ACC Limited on Thursday at 11:02 am IST were at Rs 2,055, down by 0.39 percent.

