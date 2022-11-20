ACC appoints 10 new executive directors for public sector banks | File

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of ten Executive Directors (ED) in different Public Sector Banks.

Lalit Tyagi, Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda and Binod Kumar, Chief General Manager at Punjab National Bank have been appointed as ED for Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank for three years respectively.

Meanwhile, Ashok Chandra, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India has been appointed as Executive Director at Canara Bank for a period of three years. While S Ramasubramanian, Chief General Manager at Canara Bank has been given the position of ED in Union Bank for the same period.

Mahesh Kumar Baja, General Manager, Indian Bank has been appointed ED of the same bank for three years.

While M. Paramasivam, Chief General Manager, Canara Bank has been moved to the Punjab National Bank as an ED for three years, Subrat Kumar, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda has been appointed as executive director for Bank of India for the same period.

Malladi Venkat Murali Kishna the Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda has been made the ED in Central Bank of India for three years. Meanwhile, Rajendra Kumar Saboo, Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank has been moved as executive director in UCO Bank for three years.

Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliyar, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda has been appointed as Executive Director in Indian Overseas bank for the time period of three years.