AC prices to go up by 5% on account of customs duty hike, rise in logistics cost

Season for air-condition sales is going to start soon, and the sector is bracing for a hike of up to 5%, amid combined impact of customs duty hike on compressors and increased logistics costs due to Coronavirus outbreak in China, which is the main supplier.

Amid Coronavirus scare, several manufacturers expect 2020 to be a challenging year for the industry as they are going to airlift component such as controllers, compressors and other materials from China, Thailand and Malaysia and the increased logistic cost would put pressure on input costs.

The crisis “unfortunately” has come at a critical time, when April-June season is knocking, during which the industry accounts around 40 to 45% sale of residential airconditioners.

“There is a shortage due to Coronavirus and in order to keep the production up, we are airlifting the critical components from China. There is also an increase in customs duty on compressors and others,” Blue Star MD B Thiagarajan said. Blue Star, an air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company, has already increased prices by 3 to 5% on various items.

“This is not only because of Coronavirus. We have to airlift some components. There is an increase in custom duty and ocean freight also,” he said.

According to Daikin India MD & CEO KJ Jawa, most of the Indian companies are "strongly dependent" on China not only for compressors but also for other components as controllers etc.

“I am expecting that prices are going to go up by 3 to 5% with immediate effect. It might go further up if the situation does not improve. Most of the people are importing from Thailand or Malaysia,” said Jawa adding that Daikin has already increased price, effective from March and has plans to review it further if the condition does not improve.

Though production has been started by some of the vendors, but it would take time as they require several clearances from the Chinese government as well from the Indian authorities and would not be easy and “unfortunately the critical period for the AC industry is March to June.”

"This is unfortunate but what else one can do about it," he said, adding "this will definitely affect the revenue and profitability in the short run of the industry."