About 15% rise in women job seekers since 2021: Study

Since late 2021, there has been a 5-15 percent rise in women job seekers. Women are increasingly applying for tech roles on a permanent and contractual basis though the difference is minimal.

This was revealed in a study by Spectrum Talent Management, a one-stop solution for all local human talent management needs globally. The study has identified some rising key trends in women's employment in the country.

The increase in women applicants is backed by the higher percentage of STEM roles at the tertiary level than developed nations like the US, UK, Germany and France. The number of Indian women opting for STEM studies has also considerably increased in the last three years.

With the increase in India’s GDP, the share of women employees is also increasing gradually. Barring the automotive and manufacturing sectors, all the industries are witnessing a positive influx of women employees.

Job seekers hail primarily from Tier 1 cities and Tier 2 cities, including NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Nagpur, to name a few. Out of which Mumbai & Bengaluru records the highest number of women professionals.

In a post-pandemic world, when work from home is an accepted norm, close to 70 percent-80 percent of women job seekers are looking for permanent Work From Home (WFH), instead of full-time work from the office.

As per the Spectrum Talent Management report, women's participation in top management roles has also increased. Placement ranges from 35 percent-45 percent for senior to mid-management positions.

Women job-seekers in India now come from a varied age bracket from 22-45 years. Primarily due to widespread acceptance of work from home set up, it has encouraged many women professionals to reconsider/restart their careers post sabbatical, maternity leave or any other personal crisis.

Commenting on the release of the report, Sidharth Agarwal, Director and Co-Founder of Spectrum Talent Management said, “Even though women comprise only 5 percent of top management in Indian companies and gender disparity plagued the pay packages, there is a constant improvement at the ground level. Indian corporates will witness more and more women employees coming on board in the next 5-10 years, including some high impact roles."

"More talented and experienced women professionals are available to hire at a PAN India level due to new work from home policies. The alternatives have certainly broadened as organisations now clearly define gender diversity in the hiring process. Yet there is a considerable difference between the male and female employment ratio. The obvious reason for such a difference in numbers is that women's workforce is lesser than men. With the technological transformation that has occurred over the last 15 years, the coming decade promises to be rewarding for women in the workforce," said Agarwal.

Spectrum Talent Management offers complete talent management services for national and global clients. The STM report is an exhaustive study of various industries vis-a-vis the increasing participation of women professionals.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:13 PM IST