‘About ₹10.52 L cr of corp debt at risk of default on slowdown’: India Ratings and Research

As the economy grapples with a prolonged slowdown, close to Rs 10.52 lakh crore of the corporate debt is at the risk of default over the next three years, says a report.

The GDP growth slowed down to a nearly seven-year low of 4.7% in October-December 2019, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The NSO has pegged the economic growth at 5% for FY2019-20 in its second advance estimates released last week.

India Ratings and Research in a report said credit profiles of corporates are likely to remain under pressure as the economy grapples with a synchronised and prolonged economic slowdown.

"At least Rs 10.52 lakh crore of the corporate debt, which is 16% of system level corporate debt, is vulnerable to default over the next three years," the rating agency said in a report on Monday.

The report has analysed in detail the degree of vulnerability of the top 500 debt-heavy private sector issuers after assessing the mix between productive and non-productive assets (i.e., asset quality) held by each issuer along with their refinancing risk.

It identifies the quantum of vulnerable debt by analysing the refinancing risk and asset quality for 11 sectors - real estate, power, auto & auto ancillaries, telecom and infrastructure, among others.