 Abhijit Chakravorty Takes Charge As The New MD And CEO Of SBI Card
Abhijit Chakravorty Takes Charge As The New MD And CEO Of SBI Card

Chakravorty has taken over from Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who is returning to the bank after successfully leading SBI Card for over two and a half years.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Abhijit Chakravorty Takes Charge As The New MD And CEO Of SBI Card

SBI Card, India's largest pure-play credit card issuer, announced that Abhijit Chakravorty has taken charge as the company's new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 12th August 2023, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Chakravorty has taken over from Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who is returning to the bank after successfully leading SBI Card for over two and a half years.

Abhijit Chakravorty is a Deputy Managing Director with the State Bank of India. He has an experience of 34 years in the banking sector, he has adeptly worked with various divisions of the bank that include retail and corporate banking, overseas operations, and IT infrastructure.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Abhijit Chakravorty as the new MD and CEO of SB/ Card. He has a rich and diverse experience as a banker and has a strong track record in various strategic and leadership positions that he has held over the years with SBI," said Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India.

Prior to joining SBI Card, Chakravorty was leading the IT operations of the customer facing channels and payment systems as Chief General Manager (Channels & Operations) at the Global IT Centre of SBI. One of his previous assignments with the bank include his long stint with Commercial Credit Group of SBI where he was involved in high value corporate lending. Chakravorty has led the operations of SBI in Bangladesh as CEO and Country Head. He has also served at SBl's Hongkong branch.

