ABB To Power Samskip’s New Hydrogen-Fueled Container Vessels | Image: ABB (Representative)

ABB will deliver a comprehensive power distribution system for two newbuild short-sea container ships of the global logistics company Samskip Group headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The vessels will be among the world’s first of their kind to use hydrogen as a fuel, the company on Thursday announced trough an exchange filing.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India, the 135-meter ships are due for delivery in Q3 and Q4 of 2025, respectively. Both vessels will be operating between Oslo Fjord and Rotterdam, a distance of approximately 700 nautical miles.

In addition to the integration of hydrogen fuel cells, ABB’s comprehensive package includes the new, compact version of ABB Onboard DC Grid™ power distribution system that will ensure the optimal use of energy on board. The vessels will also feature ABB’s energy storage solution control, with the industry-leading automation technology, ABB Ability™ System 800xA, ensuring seamless operation of onboard equipment. Leveraging ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostic Systems, the vessels will benefit from optimized safety and performance through 24/7 remote support.

Samskip’s vessels will be powered by a 3.2 MW hydrogen fuel cell each, with diesel generators installed for back-up. The logistics group, which aims to achieve net-zero by 2040, anticipates that each vessel will be able to avoid around 25,000 tons of CO2 emissions a year when powered by fuel cells and by using green shore power at the port of call. While the ships are setting new standards for environmentally friendly operations, they are expected to perform at the same level as Samskip’s conventional vessels.

The project is in line with the International Maritime Organization’s revised greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction strategy, which calls on reaching net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping close to 2050, with a commitment to increase the uptake of low-carbon fuels by 2030.

The project is co-funded by Norwegian state enterprise ENOVA. Operating under Norway’s Ministry of Climate and Environment, ENOVA promotes a shift towards more environmentally friendly energy consumption and production, as well as the development of energy and climate technology.