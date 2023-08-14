"Abacate: India's Avocado Trailblazers Introduces Mini Gems, Backed by Innovative Packaging" |

Abacate, a pioneering name in avocado imports in India, is proud to announce the expansion of its product range with the introduction of "Abacate Mini Gems" in new patent-pending punnet packaging for avocados.

The new product line, "Abacate Mini Gems," is set to revolutionize the avocado experience for Indian consumers. Designed as the "One Perfect Portion," these single-serving avocados provide convenience and freshness in every bite. Their smaller size ensures minimal wastage, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals seeking a satisfying, on-the-go snack.

Our carefully crafted punnet packaging, that's currently under process of The Designs Act, 2000 which comes in pack of one and pack of two. With a specially engineered design, these punnets keep the fruit elevated, preventing contact with the ground. Enhanced airflow, a hallmark of our design, maintains optimal freshness within each punnet.

Abdul Kadir Memon, Director of Abacate International said, "At Abacate, we take pride in our role as pioneers in the avocado market. Our new product line and packaging reflect our commitment to elevating the avocado experience for our valued customers. " This new addition complements the existing "Abacate Premium" and "Abacate Gold" product lines, reaffirming Abacate's commitment to delivering exceptional avocado options to Indian consumers,”

Beyond its focus on delivering exceptional products, Abacate remains dedicated to affordability. The "Abacate Mini Gems" line ensures that premium quality avocados are accessible to a wider range of consumers. Perfectly portioned and exquisitely packaged, these avocados are poised to become a staple in households across India. Consumers can find the new "Abacade Mini Gems" in punnet packaging at leading retailers, both in-store and online.

In a remarkable turn of events, the avocado market in India has experienced unprecedented growth this year. Import volumes have surged, doubling from the previous year and continuing to rise exponentially. The rising awareness of avocados among the new generation has spurred a trend that's gaining traction. The avocado phenomenon is undeniably taking root in the hearts of Indian consumers.

Shahid Patka, Director of Abacate International shared, "The growth we've witnessed in the avocado market this year is both thrilling and affirming. Our introduction of 'Abacate Mini Gems' aligns perfectly with the evolving consumer preferences and the positive trajectory of the market.” But that's not all. As part of our commitment to delivering excellence, we're working on introducing ripening chambers that will revolutionize the way Indian consumers experience avocados. These state-of-the-art chambers are currently in the making and will enable us to supply ripe and ready-to-eat avocados to major Tier 1 cities across India.

“Avocados, once a luxury, have now become an attainable pleasure for countless middle-class families of India.”

For more information, please contact:

ABACATE INTERNATIONAL

Email: info@abacate.in