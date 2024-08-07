 'Ab Toh Kuch Gold Ghar Le Aao': Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal Urges Indian Athletes To Win Gold At Paris 2024 Olympics, Reflects On Gold Duty Cut
Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, referred to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lowering the customs duty on gold from 15 per cent to 6 per cent

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of People Group's Shaadi.com |

In a recent development, Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, referred to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lowering the customs duty on gold from 15 per cent to 6 per cent and encouraged the Indian athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024.

On the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, "Sarkar ne duty bhi kam kar di, ab toh kuch Gold ghar le aao, Go India."

Anupam Mittal was urging other Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable, to bring back gold medals from the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Anupam Mittal was referring to the fact that; July 23, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lowered the customs duty on gold from 15 per cent to 6 per cent—the lowest in more than a decade—domestic gold prices have dropped by almost 5 per cent. Although this duty reduction caused gold prices to drop, it also raised demand for the metal.

The drop in gold prices that followed the removal of customs duties has affected the returns on all gold investments, including gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), physical gold, and SGBs.

Netizens reactions

One of the netizens commented on Anupam Mittal's post on x (formerly twitter) with username Aryan @AakhriSuffer said 'Le ayenge ab toh, aapne bola karne ka to karne ka'


Another X user Said Are sir disqualifying ho gyi wo on Anupam Mittal's comment on the disqualification of wrestler who was top contender to win a olympic gold medal.

Two of Anupam Mittal's most well-known businesses, People Group and Shaadi.com, have revolutionized the online dating and social networking industries. Established in 1997, Shaadi.com was the first in India to introduce the idea of online marriage services, giving people a way to match with potential life partners based on compatibility and preferences.

