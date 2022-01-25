Aavishkaar Capital, KfW launch $250 mn ESG First Fund

Aavishkaar Capital, in partnership with German state-owned investment and development bank KfW, announced the launch of a US$250 million ESG First Fund.

The fund will focus on strengthening the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices of mid-cap businesses while offering them flexible capital to scale to new markets, Aavishkaar Capital said.

The fund focuses on investing in Africa and Asia with the mandate of generating superior ESG outcomes and commercially viable financial returns alongside positive social impact.

The fund will seek to provide transformational capital which can be invested across the capital structure, helping businesses improve their ESG standards so that they can capitalise on the increasing consumer preference for ecologically-conscious, gender-equal and purpose-driven businesses.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:01 PM IST