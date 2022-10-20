AAVAS Financiers net profit rose to Rs 106.64 in Q2 | File

The net profit of home loan company AAVAS Financiers Ltd rose 16% to Rs 106.64 crore in the September quarter due to an increase in its revenue from operations. AAVAS's revenue from operations rose to nearly Rs 4 billion, up 22 per cent in July-September.

The company posted a bottom line of Rs 1.1 billion in the quarter, up 20% on quarter.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4 billion and the total expenditure rose to nearly Rs 310 million this quarter.

The gross non-performing asset ratio stood at 1.10 per cent, and net non-performing asset ratio stood at 0.8 per cent as on September 30. Both were unchanged on a sequential basis.

The provision coverage ratio stood at 58.3 per cent as on September 30.

The company has aligned its criteria for reporting non-performing assets to the Reserve Bank of India's 2021 norms on asset classification, income recognition and provisioning pertaining to advances.

But, the home loan company has not opted for deferment and alignment with the new non-performing asset classification norms has resulted in additional non-performing assets of Rs 172.6 million as on September 30, the company said in its earnings note.