AAI finds Adani in violation of branding pacts; Group starts making changes

Clause 5.15.2 of the three concession agreements stated that the airports will be known, promoted, displayed, advertised and branded by their name only such as "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport", "Lucknow International Airport" and "Mangaluru International Airport".

The clause further stated that if the concessionaire intends to display its own name or its shareholders at the spots where other public notices are displayed for the users, the same will be preceded by the AAI's name.

In late January, the committee formed on the Mangaluru airport found similar violations of clause 5.15.2 by the concessionaire (AMIAL), as were observed by the Lucknow airport's committee.

At the same time, the committee formed on the Ahmedabad airport submitted its report. It also stated that the clause has been violated by the concessionaire (AAIAL) as the AAI's logo is not displayed before the logo of AAIAL and additionally, the size is not uniform.

"The size of the AAIAL logo with respect to AAI is almost 6:1 ratio," the committee on Ahmedabad airport added.

Moreover, the committee on Ahmedabad airport found that the clause 5.15.1 of the concession agreement has been "totally ignored and violated while displaying the identity of the concessionaire (AAIAL)".

Clause 5.15.1 of the concession agreement signed between AAIAL and AAI stated: "The airport or any part thereof shall not be branded in any manner to advertise, display or reflect the name or identity of the concessionaire (AAIAL) or its shareholder."

"Save and except as may be necessary in the normal course of business and always with the name of the Authority (AAI), the concessionaire (AAIAL) undertakes that it shall not, in any manner, use the name or identity of the airport to advertise or display its own identity, brand equity or business interests, including those of its shareholders," the clause added.

PTI asked the Adani group if it agrees with the findings of these three committees and if it has completed changing the displays and brandings at the three airports so that they are in accordance with the concession agreements.