A simple guide to checking CIBIL Score with Bajaj Finserv

Keeping tabs on your credit score is the first step to ensuring your credit health. Here’s how you can easily check your CIBIL Score online with the help of Bajaj Finserv.

Your credit score reflects your creditworthiness and greatly affects your financial well-being. One of the most commonly used credit scoring systems is the CIBIL Score by TransUnion CIBIL Limited, India’s oldest credit information company. When you apply for credit products, lenders refer to your three-digit CIBIL Score to judge how dependable you are as a borrower. An ideal score of 750 or higher will see you receiving quicker approvals at favourable terms, whereas a lower score might mean higher interest rates or even rejection.

While you can check your credit score offline, checking your CIBIL Score online is speedier and more convenient for regular tracking. You can easily check your CIBIL Score for free on the Bajaj Finserv website. It’s an instant, hassle-free process that can be completed within a few minutes and has zero impact on your credit score. Follow these 3 simple steps:

Provide some basic information about yourself. Authenticate your identity using the one-time password (OTP) sent to your mobile phone number. Check your CIBIL Score and report.

If you’re looking to regularly monitor your CIBIL Score and manage the factors that affect it, the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is just the tool for you!

Why sign-up for the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass?

With the Credit Pass advantage, not only keep a close eye on your credit score, but also take proactive steps to improve it. Here’s how this unique CIBIL-powered subscription can help you manage your credit health:

● Monthly CIBIL Score checks

● Personalised dashboard with a complete overview of all your credit accounts in one place

● Real-time updates to your credit health report

● Easy tracking of repayment history, credit utilisation, and other factors that impact your credit score

● Make informed financial decisions with interactive tools like the Credit Score Simulator and EMI Calculator

● Free and unlimited access to all Credit Pass benefits for the first 12 months using the ongoing limited-period offer

Remember, checking your CIBIL Score regularly is important not only to identify areas for score improvement but also to identify discrepancies and errors that might be damaging your score. So, keep a close watch on your credit score and take charge of your credit health for a smoother journey to financial success!