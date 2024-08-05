'A Flawed Measure Of Hunger': Centre Rubbishes India's Low Ranking In The Global Hunger Index

Centre neglected development of children since 2014: NCP on India's poor GHI ranking | Representational image

The ongoing monsoon session of the parliament, post-Union Budget, has given the space for newly-elected MPs to ask questions of the government and for the government to respond to these queries on the matter.

Index Not Representative Of India

On the question of India's historically low ranking in the global hunger index, the ministry of Women and Child Development responded with acute criticism of the measure itself, once again reiterating its stance.

Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat took to the house and enquired of the government, (a) Whether India ranks 107 in the list of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index. (b) if so, the details of the efforts made by the government to bring improvement in this regard

Responding to this question, the Ministry's official response rubbished the index and said, "The GHI does not reflect India’s true picture as it is a flawed measure of 'Hunger'. It should not be taken at face value, as it is neither appropriate nor representative of hunger prevalent in a country."

Sticking to the Modi government's stance of dismissing these global measures, the statement further added, "Out of its four indicators, only one indicator, i.e., undernourishment, is directly related to hunger.

The two indicators, namely, Stunting and Wasting are outcomes of complex interactions of various other factors like sanitation, genetics, environment and utilisation of food intake apart from hunger which is taken as the causative/outcome factor for stunting and wasting in the GHI. Also, there is hardly any evidence that the fourth indicator, namely, child mortality is an outcome of hunger."

'Made Improvement'

Despite dismissing the legitimacy of the index, the ministry added that the country has made progress on the index and claimed, "As per Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023 Report released by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, India stands at rank 111 out of 125 countries with a score of 28.7 which is an improvement over the GHI 2022 score 29.1."

India's GHI index has declined. | GHI

The Hunger Index Spectrum |

According to the index itself, in 2023, India ranked 111th out of the 125 countries. India had a score of 28.7 in the 2023 Global Hunger Index. According to the index, India has a level of hunger that is 'serious'.