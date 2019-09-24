85% sales will come from non-metro cities: Snapdeal

New Delhi: Snapdeal said it expects about 85% of its business to come from non-metro cities during the upcoming festive sales that will kick off later this month.

The first sale, coinciding with Navratri festivities, will run from September 29 to October 6. The next two sales will run in the second and third weeks of October, a statement said.

"In line with Snapdeal 2.0, this year's sale is designed to capture the needs of customers from tier II and tier III markets. With the aspirations of smaller towns and middle-class consumers growing faster, we see immense potential in the market," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

Snapdeal's sale will provide an opportunity for the unorganised retail sector to grow faster, and this season, the company expects more than 85% of the sales to come from non-metro cities, the statement added.