7th Pay Commission: Government likely to increase salary of Central govt employees after Diwali

This Diwali, Central government employees may have something to cheer about as government is planning increase the salary.

According to Zee Business, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is giving serious consideration to the matter. If the government takes a decision on the 7th CPC pay hike then about 50 lakh central government employees will be benefited. The final decision may be taken in the November meeting. But so far no formal announcement has been down by the Central government in this regard.

Earlier, Central government earlier raised the minimum salary to Rs 18,000 for the employees, but they were demanding for a Rs 26,000 pay and the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68.

In January 2019, the DA of the employees was increased and it was likely to be implemented in July. However, as per reports, the DA hike is likely to be implemented by the last week of August or during the festive time of Dusshera in October. Employees will then receive their arrear amount for July, August, and September.