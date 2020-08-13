65% of PAN holders seeded with Aadhaar: How to link Aadhaar to Pan card if you still haven't

The government has already extended the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN to March 31, 2021. The 12-digit biometric ID Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, to a resident of India, and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity. PAN will become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar within the stipulated date.

Here's how you can Aadhaar to Pan Card:

Linking Aadhaar with PAN online:

Log on to https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home — the official websites of the Income Tax Department

Click the ‘Link Aadhaar’ tab on the website. A window will open, when you will be asked to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number and Name as per Aadhaar.

Enter the captcha code and Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’

Linking Aadhaar with PAN via SMS:

Type UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar number><10-digit PAN> in your mobile’s Create New Message section

Send SMS to 567678 or 56161. Note this has to be done using the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar

Next, you will receive an OTP on the mobile to complete the process

To confirm whether the process has been completed successful visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, and check whether your Aadhaar and PAN have been linked