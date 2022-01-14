6 airbags to be made mandatory in vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the Centre will make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to 8 passengers for enhanced safety of occupants.

The ministry had mandated the implementation of fitment of the driver airbag with effect from July 1, 2019 and front co-passenger airbag with effect from January 1, 2022, said Nitin Gadkari.

“In order to enhance the occupants safety in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari added that to minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions , it has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:53 PM IST