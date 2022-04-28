5Paisa Capital Q4 results: PAT down 25% to Rs 4.64 cr, income up by 77% to Rs 88.31 cr

5Paisa Capital has reported a 25 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4.64 crore for the three months ended March 2022.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 6.21 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, as per a statement.

The income rose by 77 per cent to Rs 88.31 crore for the period under review from Rs 49.89 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire 2021-22, the company reported a PAT of Rs 13.86 crore, down 5.45 per cent from the preceding fiscal. Its income surged 53 per cent to Rs 297.98 crore.

''FY22 has been a year of many highs for us. With 102 per cent growth in client base (acquired 13.5L clients), 53 per cent revenue growth and 123 per cent growth in ADTO (Average Daily Turnover), we are entering the next fiscal with great optimism. Our investment in technology and focus on providing the best trading experience will accelerate revenue and profitability in the coming year,'' Prakarsh Gagdani, Whole-Time Director and CEO, 5paisa Capital, said.

The company has on-board more than 3.5 lakh new clients, during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 27.4 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 03:46 PM IST