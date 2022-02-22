5IRE signs MoU with City of Alliance, Nebraska; to develop smart policing system

5ire, the 5th generation blockchain network, announced today that it had signed an MoU with the City of Alliance, Nebraska, USA. The MoU will help develop Smart and Robust Policing for the city.

The MoU will create a public-private partnership between the City of Alliance Police and 5IRE to

● Create and implement a robust smart policing solution that strengthens both transparency and accountability in policing procedures.

● Would streamline procedures that are auditable and reflect all events in greater detail to stakeholders involved.

The MoU signed with the Alliance Police Department is the first of its kind in the United States for 5ire that is gearing up to build confidence in its blockchain network, 5ireChain with a wide diversity of use cases globally, according to a press statement.

"This is the central piece of action towards building a civil society that any community can take. Responsible law enforcement that simultaneously serves the public and requires accountability from officials is something that was long expected and needed in our community. 5ire helps thrust us into policing the frontier," Phillip Lukens, the chief of Police for the Alliance city, said at the MoU signing.

"Police have a civic role that requires a delicate balance between law enforcement and accountability.", Pratik Gauri, the CEO and Co-Founder of 5IRE, said at the signing, "The smart policing solution that we are developing with the city of Alliance is one of many solutions across the United States that can be deployed on a public sector scale in a more efficient way than the existing solutions."

5ireChain acts as a bridge to facilitate the world's shift from the 4th industrial revolution, focusing on AI and technological advances, to the 5th industrial revolution, focusing on human-centred design and sustainable development.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:10 PM IST