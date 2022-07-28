e-Paper Get App

5G telecom auction: Rs 1,49,623 crore worth bids received on 4th day

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The auction of 5G spectrum for telephony services will stretch to the fourth day on Friday after 16 rounds of bidding fetched bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on Friday.

Bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore have been received at the end of the third day, he said.

This is marginally higher than Rs 1,49,454 crore-worth bids received at the end of the ninth round on Wednesday, the second day of the auction.

The minister said industry is committed to taking services to rural areas.

article-image

