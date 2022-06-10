5 reasons why the Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen FD is good for your retirement plan

Planning is a priority in your golden years to ensure you can enjoy these years to your heart’s content while minimising any chances of running into financial issues. Here, strategic investment decisions can help, especially if you need to earn a steady income in your retirement. If done right, investments can also add to your wealth at this stage. When investing, choose an option that allows you to enjoy liquidity and generous returns while incurring minimal risk. One investment option that caters to these needs is the Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen FD.

FDs are among the most popular investment instruments for Indians. When it comes to a senior citizen FD, it is usually a better choice because it comes with special FD rates. Bajaj Finance offers higher FD rates, an additional 0.25% on the base rate. It enables you to earn higher returns in a stipulated time. It is just one of the benefits to note and know why you should invest in this senior citizen FD during your retirement years.

Earn better returns with comparatively higher FD rates

The simplest reason why high FD rates are one of the key benefits of investing in a senior citizen FD is that it generates higher returns. It is an essential factor for a senior citizen investor as it can be the sole source of income. So, getting the highest FD rates possible is crucial. With the Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen FD, you can enjoy this benefit as you get up to 7.45% p.a. Keep in mind that FD rates are also affected by the tenor you choose. So, choose the longest tenor possible to make the most of these FD rates.

Digitisation makes it an easy and convenient investment option

Thanks to fintech and other digital advancements, you can now invest in this senior citizen FD in just a few clicks. What’s more, you require only minimal documentation, if at all. If you are required to submit documents, you can upload them online and invest without delay. Bajaj Finance has simplified the process and made the experience completely user friendly. All you have to do is:

· Fill out the online form

· Verify your identity with the secret OTP

· Choose your FD amount and tenor

· Book the FD through Netbanking or UPI payment modes

The online payment facilities make the entire process completely seamless and easy. You don’t have to visit a physical branch, as every step of the investing journey can be completed online.

Multiple payout options help you enjoy liquidity as needed

You have the option to book a cumulative or non-cumulative FD. With the latter, you can choose multiple payout options, which allow you to earn interest earnings at specific intervals during the tenor. It can help ensure that you have the necessary liquidity to meet your regular expenses and any emergency. Remember that the payout option you choose impacts the FD rates offered. Here is a table to help you better understand how your returns are impacted.

Consider a Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen FD with an investment amount of Rs. 5,00,000 for a tenor of 44 months.

FD rates are unaffected by market volatility

Once you invest in the senior citizen FD, the FD rates are locked and remain unaffected by the fluctuating markets. It significantly decreases the risk of losing your hard-earned savings and ensures that you get continued returns on your investment. You can secure your wealth while growing it without worrying about losses.

Flexible tenor helps meet short term and long-term goals

When investing in this senior citizen FD, you can choose a tenor that helps you meet your goals. You can use an FD calculator to determine the best tenor to invest in. Below is a table to help you note the impact of a longer tenor.

The results mentioned above were calculated using the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Calculator.

Remember, it’s better late than never to start strategizing your investments during retirement. Given how FD rates are not affected by market fluctuations, the fixed deposit is a great investment option for you in your golden years. With adequate planning, you can earn returns right away while meeting your long-term goals. Invest online in Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen FD and make your retirement years stress free!