4.9 cr new subscribers join EPF scheme during Sept 2017-Nov 2021: Report

Nearly 4.9 crore new subscribers joined Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme during September 2017 to November 2021 period, according to government data.

The total new subscribers of the EPF scheme from September 2017 to November 2021 period stands at 4,88,91,927.

According to 'Payroll Reporting in India - A Formal Employment Perspective' report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 8,27,979 new subscribers joined EFP scheme during the month of November 2021 as compared to 8,05,015 new subscribers in the previous month.

EPF is a mandatory savings scheme under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

During the same period, 30,88,120 new subscribers joined and contributed in the National Pension Scheme (NPS). This includes Central Government, State Governments and Corporate schemes.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:17 PM IST