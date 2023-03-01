42 students stuck in US after hotel shredded passports: Report | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Forty-two students from a school in Walsall, UK were left stranded in the US when a hotel was said to have accidentally shredded their passports.

According to a BBC report, students from Barr Beacon School were on a ski trip to New Hampshire when they were told that their passports were destroyed by hotel management.

The students were due to fly back home on Saturday, but they had to stay for four additional days to obtain their emergency documents.

Parents' reaction

A mother said she was shocked by the strange turn of events, but the school assured her that they will manage the crisis. "It was a horrific shock really," the mother, who did not wish to be named, told BBC as per the report.

"It's the first time she has been away from family for this long. And what they were doing was really challenging - skiing black runs or blue runs, depending on their experience."

The mother informed me that the teacher leading the tour communicated well and supported the youngsters. "She was up throughout the night answering our emails and questions when she should have been sleeping," she stated.

Stressful situation solved

School head Katie Hibbs told the newspaper that she was proud of the personnel on the trip for navigating the stressful situation.

She stated, "Forty-one of the passports were destroyed whilst the group were staying at the hotel in New Hampshire."

The applications were finished by the British Embassy, and the students will return on Wednesday.