40% tariff lines saw increase in import duties in last five years: Credit Suisse

Forty per cent of tariff lines saw increase in import duties in the past five years. In every five-year period up until 2010, 60-70 per cent of tariff lines used to see cuts, this has reversed since then, stated Credit Suisse in a report.

Credit Suisse stated 2020 saw fall in import duties, mainly for agriculture, textiles, metals and autos and several sectors have been on the government radar for a while, as seen in the imposition or hiking of import duties over the past few years.

The government also cleared arrears in various subsidies and incentives (e.g., for exports). Where is the new spending, the report asked.

Total budgeted expenditure on rural and food subsidy to decline vs FY22 BE and RE, it said.

The Budget has a low LPG subsidy provision. LPG subsidy for FY22 has been reduced from a budget of Rs 125 billion to just Rs 34 billion whereas oil marketing companies (OMCs) in just 3Q22 have incurred a large loss on LPG (Rs 60 billion+).

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:43 PM IST