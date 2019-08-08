4 domestic auditors named to restate IL&FS books

Mumbai: The corporate affairs ministry (MCA) proposed to NCLT four auditing firms to restate the accounts of the crippled Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and some of its subsidiaries to verify fraudulent transactions.

Sources said MCA proposed the Borkar & Mazumdar & Co and MM Chitale & Co for IL&FS and IFIN respectively; and GM Kapadia & Co and CNK & Associates for IL&FS Transportation Networks. The move comes even as the ministry awaits the NCLT view on banning Deloitte, Haskins & Sells and BSR Associates, which were the statutory auditors of these companies before going belly up. While Deloitte quit in FY18, BSR, which is an affiliate of KPMG, did so only in June 2019.