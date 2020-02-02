3.8% fiscal deficit target looks ambitious: SBI Research

However, the problem is that the "revised estimates pegs income tax collections growing at 18% as against 20% budgeted earlier, which in our opinion, is a tad optimistic as the year-to-date FY20 collections as on December is only 5.1% higher year-on-year," the report said.

The only saving grace has been for the second time in the fiscal after the April collections GST mop-up crossed Rs 1 lakh crore-mark at over Rs 1.2 crore.

FY21 nominal GDP growth is projected at a reasonable 10%, says the report and pegs real GDP numbers for FY21 to be 5.5-6% and fiscal deficit at Rs 29,491 crore, more than the FY20 revised number of 3.5% of GDP.

On the new income tax regime leading to a consumption boost, the report said that the new tax regime will most likely makes no sense as given the optionality clause wherein income tax rates will be significantly reduced for the individual taxpayers who forgo certain deductions and exemptions. The new personal income tax rates will entail estimated revenue forgone of Rs 40,000 crore per year.

"Assuming a marginal propensity to consume of 0.70, the proposed revenue foregone of Rs 40,000 crore will translate into a consumption boost of Rs 1.33 lakh crore, but only if people migrate to the new tax regime.

"Our estimates suggest that given the increased tax liability under the alternative dispensation, such a possibility of migration looks remote. We are thus sceptical of a consumption boost," the report said.

Many analysts and tax experts have already flayed the move on income tax front, saying this will badly hit savings by way of investing in select assets classes likes mutual funds, housing and even stock markets as dividend distribution will also be taxed at the hands of the investor.

The budget has set an all-time high target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore of disinvestment for FY21 on back of the planned stake sale in LIC and the pending/remaining disinvestments of FY20. The disinvestment target of FY20 is now revised downwards from Rs 1.05 lakh crore to Rs 65,000 crore.

"We believe 10% nominal GDP growth for FY21 can surprise on the upside, thanks to a lower base in FY20. Because, with FY19 growth now at 6.1%, FY20 growth on an unchanged base can potentially be at 5.7%, against 5% earlier. This implies there could downside bias to 5% GDP estimate in forthcoming CSO releases that can push up nominal GDP growth in FY21," it noted.

Gross tax revenue is expected to grow by 12% in FY21 to Rs 24.2 lakh crore. This revenue target from taxation is supported by 10.4% growth in custom duty, 14% in income tax and 11.5% rise in corporation tax.

Tax buoyancy for FY21 is estimated at 1.2 times. GST collection target is budgeted to increase at 12.8% to Rs 6.9 lakh crore over FY20 revised estimates.

Major subsidies will remain flat at Rs 2.28 lakh crore.

For FY21, the government borrowing is budgeted at Rs 7.8 lakh crore and net borrowing requirement is pegged at Rs 5.40 lakh crore, considering repayments of Rs 2.39 lakh crore.

Total dividend from the Reserve Bank of India, banks and financial institutions is estimated at Rs 89,648 crore for FY21, almost 41% lower than revised estimated of FY20 (Rs 1,51,636 crore), on the basis of a lower dividend transfer from the apex bank.

Considering declining tax revenue, non-tax revenue for meeting fiscal deficit is the key.

"Using the data from FY1972 to FY2017, our econometric estimates show that neither non-tax revenue growth causes GDP growth, nor GDP growth causes non-tax revenue growth.

"While the government taking recourse to non-tax revenue is fine this depends on growth picking up. In fact, higher non-tax revenues can cause sectoral imbalances. A case in point is the telecom sector which witnessed a rise in leverage in 2010 after the major spectrum auctions," the report said.