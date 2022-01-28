3 out of 4 workers globally not equipped with digital skills yet

Nearly three out of four people from the current and prospective workforce from 19 countries (including India) say they aren't equipped with the resources needed to learn the digital skills, the reports said.

The 'Global Digital Skills Index' research from American Cloud-based software firm Salesforce has revealed a growing global digital skills crisis and the urgent need for action.

Across 19 countries, workers scored 33 out of a possible 100 points on the 'Digital Skills Readiness Index' across areas.

The vast majority of respondents (83 per cent) claim "advanced" or "intermediate" everyday social media skills and 76 per cent said that the same for everyday digital communication skills.

Two-thirds of respondents say they're unprepared for social media skills that the workplace will require over the next five years.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:51 PM IST