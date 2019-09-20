3 IL&FS entities turn green

New Delhi: Three IL&FS group companies have moved to green list after signing term sheet with the lenders to their debts worth Rs 5,071 crore, the NCLAT was informed on Thursday.

The three companies -- Moradabad Bareilly Expressway (MBEL), Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company (JRIPIC) and West Gujarat Expressway (WGEL) -- have moved to green list from the amber list of IL&FS group companies.