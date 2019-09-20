3 IL&FS entities turn green

New Delhi: Three IL&FS group companies have moved to green list after signing term sheet with the lenders to their debts worth Rs 5,071 crore, the NCLAT was informed on Thursday.
The three companies -- Moradabad Bareilly Expressway (MBEL), Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company (JRIPIC) and West Gujarat Expressway (WGEL) -- have moved to green list from the amber list of IL&FS group companies.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)