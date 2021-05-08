229 taxmen died of COVID; MoS Anurag Thakur says nations will remain grateful

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday condoled the death of 229 taxmen in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications, saying the nation will always remain grateful to them.

The minister said that as many as 110 officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and 119 officials of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have lost their lives in the line of duty amid the pandemic.

"You are risking your lives in service of the nation in this hour of crisis and the nation is grateful for your service. It is because of your service that essential medical supplies such as oxygen cylinders and equipment are being swiftly cleared at various ports of entry.

"It is because of your service that the wheels of the government system are running efficiently," the minister said.

The Finance Ministry was one of the hardest hit ministries during the pandemic, Thakur said.

"I also want to take a moment to remember 110 officers of CBIC and 119 officers of CBDT who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones," the minister said and appealed to everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated.

The CBDT and the CBIC are primarily into revenue collection.

The Finance Ministry has taken various steps, including setting up of testing camps at period interval and motivating officer and staff for vaccination.

Besides, the ministry is coordinating with hospitals and medicine suppliers and oxygen supplier to help officers ans staff and their family members who may need help.